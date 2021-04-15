Left Menu

Ukraine's central bank raises interest rate again to fight inflation

The central bank also cut its economic growth forecast and raised its inflation forecast for 2021, adding that tensions caused by a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's eastern border had dampened foreign buyers' appetite for domestic bonds. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's economic adviser separately told Reuters that the Russia tensions could dent Ukraine's economic recovery and made the need for more International Monetary Fund loans more urgent.

Ukraine's central bank raised its main interest rate to 7.5% from 6.5% on Thursday and stood ready to raise rates again if needed to fight inflation and contain the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic and a military standoff with Russia. The central bank also cut its economic growth forecast and raised its inflation forecast for 2021, adding that tensions caused by a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's eastern border had dampened foreign buyers' appetite for domestic bonds.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's economic adviser separately told Reuters that the Russia tensions could dent Ukraine's economic recovery and made the need for more International Monetary Fund loans more urgent. The central bank started tightening monetary policy in March after bringing interest rates to an historic low last year to support an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The market had expected a second rate increase in a row, according to a Reuters poll published this week, though the hike was steeper than many analysts expected. The central bank "stands ready to continue raising its key policy rate to a level that will bring inflation back to its 5% target in H1 2022", it said in a statement.

Inflation climbed to 8.5% year-on-year in March compared with 6.1% in January, fuelled mainly by rising food prices, analysts said. The central bank expects inflation to return to its 5% target range in the first half of 2022. A stuttering reform programme has prevented the government from securing more IMF loans under a $5 billion programme agreed last year to tide Ukraine through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million people and the slow rollout was one of the reasons for the central bank to cut its growth forecast this year to 3.8% from 4.2%. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

