Left Menu

Orcel dodges revolt over pay as he takes helm at UniCredit

In 2020 he further cut his pay by 25% due to the pandemic, waiving also a 2.4 million euro bonus. Investors accounting for 60% of the bank's ordinary share capital were represented at the general meeting, the bank said, so the 54% vote means only around a third of UniCredit's overall capital supports Orcel's pay package.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:47 IST
Orcel dodges revolt over pay as he takes helm at UniCredit

Andrea Orcel fulfilled his dream of becoming a bank boss on Thursday when UniCredit investors backed the veteran dealmaker as chief executive, but disquiet over his pay, among the highest for a banker in Europe, means his tenure begins on the defensive. Orcel only narrowly defeated a shareholder revolt over the terms and size of his up to 7.5 million euro ($9 million)remuneration package, which secured 54% of votes at the general meeting, just above the required majority threshold.

The package, which is double the pay of former CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, had drawn criticism from leading shareholder advisory firms which had recommended a "no" vote. They were particularly unhappy that the share bonus for the first year was not linked to performance and cannot be recouped in case of misconduct. Thursday's vote compares with a 96% approval rate last year and the 87% investor backing for the remuneration policy Mustier adopted after he arrived in 2016.

The French banker, who steered UniCredit through a tough restructuring, had cut his fixed pay by 40% to 1.2 million euros, waived his yearly bonuses through 2019 and pledged to leave without a severance cheque when the time came. In 2020 he further cut his pay by 25% due to the pandemic, waiving also a 2.4 million euro bonus.

Investors accounting for 60% of the bank's ordinary share capital were represented at the general meeting, the bank said, so the 54% vote means only around a third of UniCredit's overall capital supports Orcel's pay package. Two top 30 UniCredit investors had told Reuters they would vote against, while historic local shareholders such as banking foundations Fondazione CariVerona and Fondazione CRT have openly backed the package. Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio also voted in favour, a person close to the matter said.

The slate of directors put forward by the outgoing board, comprising Orcel as CEO and former Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan as president, got 76.3% of votes, less than half the bank's overall capital. In taking the job at UniCredit, Orcel is relinquishing more than 25 million euros in deferred pay from former employer UBS, whose investment banking arm he led until 2018.

UniCredit has said it will not compensate him in any way for that loss, after a row over pay prompted Spanish bank Santander to withdraw its offer to make Orcel its CEO back in 2019, leaving the Italian banker out of a job. Orcel is suing Santander for 112 million euros. A public hearing in the dispute is scheduled in Madrid on May 19.

($1 = 0.8345 euros) (Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Andrea Mandala; editing by Carmel Crimmins, Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement

American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have now officially confirmed their split, weeks after attempting to work through past issues. According to People magazine, on Thursday morning...

Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina to play first game against Jelena Ostapenko

The draw for the playoffs tie between India and Latvia of the Billie Jean King BJK Cup took place at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe, Jurmala, Latvia on Thursday. As per the draw, on Day 1, it will be the 2017 French Open Champion and cu...

Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM

The authorities here are bracing themselves for the arrival of a large number of seers on Ram Navami after participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, and an official said a ban on religious gatherings cannot be ruled out to prevent a Covid-19 spi...

E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches global instant retail venture: Jokr

German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , launched on Thursday a global instant retail platform, entering a field that is attracting huge investment and experiencing explosive growth. The startup, called Jokr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021