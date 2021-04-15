Left Menu

President Ramaphosa welcomes progress at Durban Port

Addressing media during a tour of inspection, President Ramaphosa said he has met with the local business people who raised concerns about the port’s inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:07 IST
President Ramaphosa welcomes progress at Durban Port
The President said he was “hugely impressed” with the plans that Transnet has since put into place and the efforts made to address the concerns raised by the private sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the progress made at the Durban Port following reports of congestion and backlog problems.

Addressing media during a tour of inspection, President Ramaphosa said he has met with the local business people who raised concerns about the port's inefficiencies.

"They were complaining that their goods were not travelling as quickly as they should, and they were losing money and the waiting period was quite long. We took this to heart and… the Minister of Public Enterprises and I, together with the [KwaZulu-Natal] Premier, met with the business people."

The President said he was "hugely impressed" with the plans that Transnet has since put into place and the efforts made to address the concerns raised by the private sector.

"The congestion has lessened quite substantially and the queuing of trucks with containers has lessened substantially," he said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has thrown his weight behind Transnet CEO, Portia Derby, who is working with executives and the board to deal with challenges at the parastatal.

"What is more pleasing is that they're making plans for the future," said the President.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa announced that the State-owned entity, which is responsible for managing and governing South Africa's major seaports, is already planning for 2032.

This strategy, which requires R100 billion in investment, will create up to 180 000 jobs.

"The plans fit in very well with the reforms that we've been talking about, which we want to… impact how our ports function. Transnet, as far as I'm concerned, has turned the corner.

"It's under good management [now] and corporate governance through the board, and it's working with various stakeholders to advance our District Development Model, working with the province, together with the municipality," said President Ramaphosa.

The President said they have identified areas that need improvement, in order to expand the footprint of the port.

"I walk away from my visit here at Durban Port extremely encouraged and elated, and the inspiration that the plans and the vision that we've put out as the country fits in very well."

President Ramaphosa described Durban Port as a national asset, which is important in the economic architecture of the country.

"We want it to function. When Durban Port doesn't function, it has a negative impact on trade and commerce in the whole nation, and it is therefore important that it should. [function well]"

The President believes that port management will be able to implement its turnaround strategy.

"It's going to have wonderful areas and it's going to have entertainment areas, allowing people to be able to come [visit]. This is a dream in the making."

He said he has no doubt that the port will be a success story.

"We're very pleased with the way it's going. I walk away from here a happy man."

Privatisation

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa shot down talks that Transnet is going to be privatised after South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) members protested outside the parastatal.

He assured workers that Transnet remains a State-owned enterprise.

"We're not privatising it," he stressed, saying the port has attracted significant investment.

The entity will continue to bring in partners and work with them as it is currently doing.

"We need to draw a great benefit from the private sector that can bring in money and technology. The way Transnet has been strengthened, now we believe that we're in a much stronger position to be able to work with other partners from a position of strength.

"Workers need not fear for the loss of their jobs," the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata urges EC to hold elections for remaining phases at one

Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the...

$300 million raised for COVAX vaccine sharing at GAVI event - U.S. says

A fund-raising event organised by the Gavi vaccine alliance and the United States secured more than 300 million in fresh funds and COVID-19 doses for the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, USAID Acting Administrator Gloria Steele said on Thurs...

COVID-19: T'gana govt cancels class 10 board exams, defers intermediate exams

The Telangana government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of class 10 board exams in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state.It also postponed the intermediate exams.The announcement comes a day after the Centre decided to to ...

Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in Floyd's death

The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd wrapped up its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting two days of testimony to the prosecutions two weeks.Chauvin informed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021