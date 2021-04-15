HP govt announces Rs 3,000 ex gratia for class III, IV employees on Covid duty

Amid the state economy once again taking a hit due to the Covid pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced relief measures for the tourism, transport and education sectors.

An ex gratia of Rs 3,000 each was announced for all government class III and IV employees, directly involved in the service of Covid patients, an official spokesperson said.

Presiding over a Himachal Day function at Padhar in Mandi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said all private schools, hotels, lodges and other tourism units would be exempted from paying demand charges for two months, which could be paid in instalments later without late charges. Thakur also announced a subvention scheme for the tourism industry for three months till June.

Thakur also announced an interest subvention scheme for the transport sector along with a 50 percent concession on stage carriage special road tax (SRT) for three months from April.

Taxis and contract carriage will also be given a 50 percent concession on passenger tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)