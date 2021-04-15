Latvian national carrier eyes 100 mln euros in state aid

Left Menu

Latvian national carrier airBaltic may seek state aid of 50-100 million euros this year, due to the consequences of the pandemic, the carrier said in its annual report published on Thursday.

Latvian national carrier airBaltic may seek state aid of 50-100 million euros this year, due to the consequences of the pandemic, the carrier said in its annual report published on Thursday. It said uncertainty around when pandemic-related curbs on travel will be lifted and whether the group raises cash for its operations "represent a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt upon the Company's and the Group's ability to continue as a going concern".

airBaltic last year received a 250 million euro injection from the state, which holds 96% of the company's shares. It reported a loss of 265 million euros last year, with revenues dropping by 72% from 2019, to 143 million euros.

"The Management believes that the arguments which justified the (previous) investment are still valid and would justify additional investment", the group said in the report. The new funds from the shareholders, either as a loan or an invesment in equity, may be subject to approval by the European Commission, the airline said.

The airline said it is also considering issuing bonds, however "there remains significant uncertainty if the market would be receptive of such a transaction". (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

