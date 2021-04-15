Left Menu

The partnership aims to give access to the frontline workforce to avenues of skill development, training, and community collaboration in the language preferred by them, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:20 IST
Dietary supplement company Power Gummies on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador of its hair and nails vitamin gummies.

With this association, the brand aims to bring forth its vision amongst millennials while reinforcing its values and philosophy, a statement said.

* * * * HCL expands global collaboration with Intel * IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has expanded its strategic global collaboration with Intel to empower clients worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation strategy with SAP platforms and solutions. The combination of HCL's SAP services and solutions and deep domain knowledge with Intel's technology and architecture expertise gives organisations the building blocks to deploy transformational solutions faster and with greater success, a statement said.

HCL and Intel's extended collaboration will enable organisations to maximise the business value of their SAP deployments, it added. * * * * NSDC, Apna app partner to offer professional networking platform to blue, grey collar workers * Apna, a professional networking platform for blue and grey collar workers, on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Through the partnership, blue and grey collared workers will be able to be a part of communities based on their verticals and skillsets. The partnership aims to give access to the frontline workforce to avenues of skill development, training, and community collaboration in the language preferred by them, a statement said.

