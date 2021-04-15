Spintly raises Rs 4.6cr in funding from Riso Capital, others

New Delhi: Software as a service (SaaS)-based physical security startup Spintly on Thursday said it has raised Rs 4.6 crore in an extended seed funding round. This round of investment was led by Silicon Valley based Riso Capital, along with SucSEED Indovation Fund from Hyderabad, Chicago-based Nikhand Investments LLC, and Keiretsu Forum Angel Network, a statement said. Spintly provides SaaS-based physical security solutions that enable frictionless smartphone-based door access, eliminating the need for key cards and elaborate wiring for access control. Brigade REAP, a prop-tech accelerator mentored Spintly.

* * * * * Truecaller launches enterprise solutions for businesses * Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has introduced brand identity solutions as its premier enterprise offering. The offering allows businesses to verify their identity that increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls, a statement said.

Businesses can drive efficiency in their communications while improving call-pickup rates for genuine and important calls, it added.

Apart from the green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge, a verified business on Truecaller gets a verified tick mark icon and can lock their brand name and profile photo. This lets consumers know exactly which calls to trust. Importantly, consumers will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual and they retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely. * * * * Venture Catalysts leads $500,000 round in TagZ Foods * Venture Catalysts on Thursday said it has led a pre-series A investment round of USD 500,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore) in TagZ Foods, a snacking brand.

The round also saw participation from Dharamveer Chouhan (Co-founder, Zostel), Dhruv Toshniwal (Co-founder, The Pant Project), Loy Halder (Managing Director, Goldman Sachs) among others, a statement said. Shailesh Ghorpade (Managing Partner – Exfinity Ventures) has been on the Board of the company, it added. Founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia, TagZ Foods aims to craft tasty and fitter snacking experiences for young urban consumers. * * * * Lenovo appoints Bhavya Misra as Chief Human Resources office in India * Tech major Lenovo on Thursday said it has appointed Bhavya Misra as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for its India operations.

She will be based out of Bengaluru and will be responsible for leading HR for the India business, a statement said.

Bhavya has over 13 years of experience and has worked at PepsiCo and Bharti Walmart. In her last role in PepsiCo, she was the HR Business Partner for Commercial, Finance, and IT for Africa, Middle East, and South Asia.

