SOP revised in U'khand to battle second Covid wave

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:40 IST
With a surge in Covid cases in Uttarakhand which recorded its highest single-day spike in infections on Thursday, the state government issued a revised SOP, making it mandatory for cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms to run at half their capacity. The SOP issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash also ordered the closure of coaching institutes, swimming pools and spas in all districts. Night curfew will be in force in the state from 10.30 pm to 5 am but employees commuting to their offices in industrial units which work in multiple shifts, besides air, train and bus passengers moving to their destinations have been kept out of the ambit of the restriction. SOPs issued by the Centre and the state government for Kumbh Mela in January and February this year will remain in effect. According to reports in a section of the press here, the Niranjani Akhada seers have decided to call it quits at Kumbh Mela from April 17 because of the abrupt rise in Covid infections in the state, infecting many seers as well.

