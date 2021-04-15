French technology major Capgemini on Thursday announced a tie-up with IIT-Dhanbad to bring business innovation to the automotive, aerospace and manufacturing industries.

Capgemini will provide project management, mentoring, funding and support under the partnership, a statement said.

…………………….

RBL ties up with Mastercard for mobile payment solution * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday said it has partnered with Mastercard to launch a mobile-based payment solution to send money anywhere in the world.

To provide enhanced security, 'Pay by Bank App' ensures that the bank consumer's payment credentials are never exposed to the merchant, making the transaction completely secure, as per a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)