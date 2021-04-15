Left Menu

EU allows Lesotho's MG Health to export cannabis flower for medicinal use

15-04-2021
Lesotho start-up MG Health has become the first African cannabis-grower to win European Union permission to export cannabis flower for medicinal use - which can range from relieving chronic pain to treating spasms caused by multiple sclerosis. Lesotho has helped pioneer the nascent legal cannabis sector in Africa which could be worth more than $7.1 billion annually by 2023 if new laws are introduced, the African Cannabis Report said two years ago.

Launched in 2017, MG Health has its cultivation and modern processing facilities at a secluded location some 2,000 metres above sea-level in mountainous Lesotho, which is completely surrounded by South Africa. MG Health chief executive Andre Bothma said the firm had received certification to export cannabis flower as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) under the EU's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) protocol.

"What this means is that we have authorisation to export our products as an API into Germany and the wider European market. We expect to start in June," he said on the sidelines of a media event with his Munich-based import partner, Drapalin Pharmaceuticals. Besides the EU and Germany, Bothma said they also planned to enter the UK and Australian markets.

A growing number of countries around the world are either legalising or relaxing laws on cannabis as attitudes towards the drug change. They include several in Africa, such as South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco and Malawi. MG Health currently produces around 250kg of packed cannabis flower a month on a pilot-scale production footprint of 5000 square meters. As soon as exports start, another 10,000 m2 of greenhouse space will be added, officials said.

"Our contract is for a minimum of two tonnes for the first year," Bothma said.

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...

Pak’s high court asks govt to clear India’s 'misunderstandings' about court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case

Pakistans Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear Indias misunderstanding about the courts jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.Jadhav, the...

Iraq: UNESCO architectural design winners to rebuild iconic Al-Nouri Mosque complex

Selected by an international jury from among 123 entries in a global competition, the winning design called Courtyards Dialogue is a major component of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations UNESCO ambitious project to ...

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...
