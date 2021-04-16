Left Menu

China's Q1 GDP to hit record growth as recovery speeds up

China releases first-quarter GDP data on Friday (0200 GMT), along with March factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment. March industrial output is expected to rise 17.2% from a year earlier, slowing from a 35.1% rise in the first two months.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 04:31 IST
China's Q1 GDP to hit record growth as recovery speeds up

China's economic rebound likely quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

Data released on Friday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) jumping a record 19% in the first quarter from a year earlier, after a 6.5% expansion in the last quarter of 2020, a Reuters poll showed. While the reading will be heavily skewed by the plunge in activity a year earlier, the expected jump would be the strongest since at least 1992, when official quarterly records started.

Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has recovered steadily from a steep 6.8% slump in the first three months of 2020, when an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan turned into a full blown epidemic. The recovery has been led by export strength as factories raced to fill overseas orders, as consumption steadily picks up despite sporadic COVID-19 cases in some cities.

On a quarterly basis, growth likely slowed to 1.5% in January-March from 2.6% in the previous quarter, the poll showed. China releases first-quarter GDP data on Friday (0200 GMT), along with March factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.

March industrial output is expected to rise 17.2% from a year earlier, slowing from a 35.1% rise in the first two months. March retail sales growth is expected to cool to 28% from 33.8% in January-February. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the world's second-largest economy to grow 8.6% in 2021, quickening from the previous year's 2.3% pace to the strongest performance in a decade.

That would easily beat the government's annual growth target of above 6% this year. With the economy back on a more solid footing, China's central bank is turning its focus to cooling credit growth to help contain debt and financial risks, but it is treading cautiously to avoid derailing the recovery, analysts said. Policymakers, meanwhile, have vowed not to make any sudden policy shifts.

Authorities are especially concerned about financial risks involving the country's overheated property market and have asked banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against asset bubbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK makes cars and whisky key targets in push for India trade deal httpson.ft.com3a9sW3B - GE ...

ANALYSIS-India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world

After gifting and selling tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the worlds second-most populous country.India breached 200,000 daily infections for the first...

Biden, Suga poised to present united front on Taiwan as China steps up pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will present a united front on Taiwan, Chinas most sensitive territorial issue, in a summit meeting on Friday, according to a senior U.S. administration official.Biden and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Past peak Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021