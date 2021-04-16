Left Menu

Sterling falls vs euro to 7-week low ahead of Scottish election

The pound slipped against the euro on Friday to its lowest level in seven weeks and was on track for its second consecutive week of losses against the common currency, with analysts attributing the fall partly to an upcoming Scottish parliamentary election. After a strong first quarter, helped by a speedy rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19 across the United Kingdom and by dwindling expectations of negative interest rates, sterling had a weaker start to April.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST
Sterling falls vs euro to 7-week low ahead of Scottish election

The pound slipped against the euro on Friday to its lowest level in seven weeks and was on track for its second consecutive week of losses against the common currency, with analysts attributing the fall partly to an upcoming Scottish parliamentary election.

After a strong first quarter, helped by a speedy rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19 across the United Kingdom and by dwindling expectations of negative interest rates, sterling had a weaker start to April. While traders weighed indications of how Britain's re-opening of shops would affect the economic recovery, they also said investors had turned more cautious ahead of the Scottish parliamentary election on May 6.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to perform well again and has vowed to push for a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom if it wins a majority in the Scottish parliament. "Some attribute the position lightening to the positive UK vaccine news being fully discounted, though we remain unconvinced by this explanation alone. More likely is that sterling is being impacted by a dose of political risk ahead of the May 6th Scottish election," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

ING analysts said that investors have been reluctant to jump back into GBP longs ahead of the election, "where appetite for independence will be assessed". In early London trading, the pound fell versus the euro to 87.18 pence, its lowest level since February 26. It was down 0.3% to 87.10 pence at 0840 GMT.

Versus a weakening dollar, it fell 0.2% to $1.3747, but it was set for weekly gains, after ending its worst week of the year against the greenback last Friday. England re-opened all retail stores, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens on Monday. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are due to re-open different sections of their societies in coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021