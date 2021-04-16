Left Menu

Turkey to ban cryptocurrencies for buying goods, services

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:33 IST
Turkey to ban cryptocurrencies for buying goods, services

Turkey's central bank is banning the use of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in payments for goods and services, according to a decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Friday.

The decision comes as many in Turkey have turned to cryptocurrencies to shield their savings from rising inflation and the Turkish currency's slump.

In a statement explaining its reasons, the bank said transactions carried out through the use of cryptocurrencies presented “irrevocable'' risks.

Crypto assets are “neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority. Their market values can be excessively volatile,” the bank stated.

It also cited their use in ”illegal actions due to their anonymous structures,” and their possible use “illegally without the authorization of their holders.” The restriction would come into effect on April 30, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mactrotech Developers to list on Monday

Realty major Macrotech Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through a public issue, on Friday said it will list its shares on stock exchanges on April 19.The Mumbai-based company launched its initial public offer IPO on April 7...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...

Why Dead to Me Season 3 will be last season of the series, shares Liz Feldman

The announcement for the renewal of Dead to Me Season 3 was made last year in July. Fans were happy to know that theyd get the see more of Jen and Judys story. But their happiness was cut short by another announcement from the shows creator...

AdLift sweeps the biggies at Adgully Digixx Awards 2021 with 15 trophies

New Delhi India, April 16 ANIPRNewswire AdLift, the global digital marketing is super proud and honoured to announce that the agency has won 15 awards in multiple categories at Adgully Digixx Summit and Awards 2021 including Most Promising ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021