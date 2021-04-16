Left Menu

Gold, silver marginally up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:56 IST
Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,431 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,422 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 53 to Rs 67,460 per kg from Rs 67,407 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,764 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.87 per ounce.

''Gold prices rallied supported by dollar decline and fall in US bond yields,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ''Gold traded higher to a more than one-month peak as US Treasury yields slipped despite better-than-expected US economic data, pushing investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead.'' PTI SUM MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

