Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

In its ongoing effort to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip, it said on Friday.

The MoU was inked on Thursday.

''The primary objective of this MoU is to provide extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage units to register on NIDHI and thereby, on SAATHI and encourage the local tourism industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

''The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights and design evidence-based and targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism,'' the ministry said.

The ministry, with its online partners, will endeavour to take the necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical cooperation in the tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU, it said.

It is expected that more such MoUs will be signed in the future in order to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry.

