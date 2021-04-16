Left Menu

Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:25 IST
Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

In its ongoing effort to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip, it said on Friday.

The MoU was inked on Thursday.

''The primary objective of this MoU is to provide extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage units to register on NIDHI and thereby, on SAATHI and encourage the local tourism industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

''The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights and design evidence-based and targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism,'' the ministry said.

The ministry, with its online partners, will endeavour to take the necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical cooperation in the tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU, it said.

It is expected that more such MoUs will be signed in the future in order to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harris addresses shooting in Indianapolis, says 'this violence must end'

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, speaking about the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana where a gunman killed eight employees, said there is no question this violence must end.Harris added that President Joe Biden will deliv...

HC flays posting of bureaucrats to Tribunals

Flaying the appointment of bureaucrats to various tribunals in the country, the Madras High Court on Friday wondered how such officials could be chosen for the same when the law requires experts to be appointed to these posts.The Union gove...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals and create. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID car...

Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on entities, individuals for violating takeover norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on two entities and three individuals for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of IFL Promoters Ltd IFL.The penalised entities and individuals are IFL, Heena Devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021