The special one-time bonus was announced in addition to the regular performance bonus CHANDIGARH, India, April 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Global provider of digital services and SaaS products, Grazitti Interactive announced a special one-time bonus for all its India employees who have spent a year in the organization as a token of appreciation for their work and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.The bonus, equivalent to an employees two-week pay, is independent of the usual appraisal, increment, and bi-annual performance bonus payouts and will be disbursed right away.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:05 IST
Grazitti Interactive Shares Special Bonus with All Employees

The special one-time bonus was announced in addition to the regular performance bonus CHANDIGARH, India, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of digital services and SaaS products, Grazitti Interactive announced a special one-time bonus for all its India employees who have spent a year in the organization as a token of appreciation for their work and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus, equivalent to an employees' two-week pay, is independent of the usual appraisal, increment, and bi-annual performance bonus payouts and will be disbursed right away. At the annual meet held yesterday, Grazitti announced 5 MVPs and over 80 awards for contributions during the year.

''2020 has been one of the most challenging and disruptive years for businesses all over the world. At the outset of the pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty around what its potential impact on our business could be. Our business growth did see an impact – our growth slowed in Q2, 2020, but it's been rapidly improving since Q4,'' said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

''We have been able to run our business and help clients respond well to the challenges the pandemic brought about. This has only been possible because of the hard work and commitment of our people,'' he added.

Grazitti has been maintaining consistent growth, in terms of both revenue and people, for over a decade. The pandemic brought about uncertainty and business risk for businesses across industries and geographies. Responding to the crisis with agility, building resilience, and ensuring business continuity was paramount for all. With a strong strategy, coupled with Grazittians' technical expertise, commitment, and trust in the leadership, it not only navigated the crisis well but also emerged stronger from it. In FY21, Grazitti maintained revenue growth and added 200 new members to its team globally.

Neeta Ramsisaria, COO, Grazitti Interactive stated, ''We are immensely proud of our people. In a year full of disruption, we are amazed and humbled to see how our people came together to overcome all the unprecedented challenges. It only strengthens our trust in the company that we've built. We believe in creating shared successes with all stakeholders - our customers, members of our company, and society at large.'' When most businesses had deferred promotions, increments, and bonuses of their employees, as part of measures to conserve working capital in the middle of the pandemic, Grazitti rather increased investment in its employees' physical and mental health more than ever before. It not only continued with promotions and salary reviews as usual, but also made its health insurance plans more comprehensive not just for employees and dependents but also providing coverage for their parents, initiated new programs to ensure that all employees stay physically and mentally healthy, and actively engaged while working remotely.

The company was recently recognized as Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year in the large company category with higher scores than last year.

About Grazitti Interactive Since its inception in 2008, Grazitti Interactive has served the needs of global enterprises in marketing, sales, and support. Our products and services have helped over 1000 customers—including several Fortune 500 companies—build the intelligent digital engines that drive the acquisition, nurture, and support of customers.

Over 800+ experts at Grazitti—including many MVPs and trained professionals—help our customers drive demand, improve customer experience and engagement, increase CSAT, and reduce support costs.

We are partners with renowned technology pioneers like Salesforce, Khoros, Microsoft, Google, HubSpot, Acquia, Shopify, Adobe, and Alteryx amongst many others.

