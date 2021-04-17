Maha: Fire in market in Dombivali, no report of injury
A fire in a market near Dombivali railway station in Thane district on Saturday gutted three cloth shops, though there were no reports of injuries to people, a civic official said. The fire started at 1155am and five fire-tending vehicles and several personnel took close to three hours to douse it, TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. Three shops were completely destroyed.PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:12 IST
A fire in a market near Dombivali railway station in Thane district on Saturday gutted three cloth shops, though there were no reports of injuries to people, a civic official said.
The fire started at 11:55 am and five fire-tending vehicles and several personnel took close to three hours to douse it, TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
''Three shops were completely destroyed. There is no report of anyone getting injured, Cooling operations are underway. The cause of the fire is not known yet,'' Kadam added.
