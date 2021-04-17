Left Menu

Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

Philip's naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family. The Band of the Genadier Guards led the procession, followed by military chiefs.

Reuters | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:19 IST
Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry. Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, borne on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel.

Charles and Princess Anne followed the coffin on foot, followed by their brothers Edward and Andrew, and Charles's two sons William and Harry - evoking memories of the 1997 funeral of Diana when they walked as grieving boys behind their mother's coffin. Philip's naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

The Band of the Genadier Guards led the procession, followed by military chiefs. The coffin will pause for the national minute of silence at 1400 GMT. A gun fired from the East Lawn will signify the start and end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said. A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Del...

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3: What happens after Letty stays in castle?

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 18, at 1000 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting online on AnimeLab and Funimation. The anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga series ...

Kumbh Mela concluded for Juna Akhara, says Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara on Saturday said his Akhara has immersed the deities and now the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has concluded for them. Taking to Twitter, Swa...

Britain observes one minute of silence to honor the late Prince Philip as the royal ceremonial funeral gets underway.

Britain observes one minute of silence to honor the late Prince Philip as the royal ceremonial funeral gets underway....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021