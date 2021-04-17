Left Menu

No mask on our premises will attract Rs 500 fine: S Railway

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:24 IST
No mask on our premises will attract Rs 500 fine: S Railway

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI): Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey.

In reference to the orders from various state governments on fines for not wearing masks in public places, Southern Railway said the Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to collect the fine from people not wearing face masks on railway premises, including aboard trains.

The new rule of the railway comes into immediate effect and extend for six months until further notice, a press release said here.

A station master or the station manager, Railway Protection Force personnel and an officer not below the rank of ticket collector have been authorised to collect the fines.

Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections from March 5, on Friday reported 8,449 new cases and 33 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384 and 13,032 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup" Musk says 'NASA rules' as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion; Protest in Chicago after killing of 13-yr-old and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraf...

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said. A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Del...

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3: What happens after Letty stays in castle?

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 18, at 1000 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting online on AnimeLab and Funimation. The anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga series ...

Kumbh Mela concluded for Juna Akhara, says Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara on Saturday said his Akhara has immersed the deities and now the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has concluded for them. Taking to Twitter, Swa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021