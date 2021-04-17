Left Menu

Jaypee Infratech insolvency: lenders, homebuyers ask Suraksha group to improve bid

The matter then reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT and then the apex court.On November 6, 2019, the Supreme Court directed the completion of Jaypee Infratechs insolvency process within 90 days and ordered that the revised resolution plan to be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:24 IST
Jaypee Infratech insolvency: lenders, homebuyers ask Suraksha group to improve bid

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech have asked Suraksha group to improve its bid by offering more land while homebuyers pitched for a reduction in timeline for completion of housing projects, sources said on Saturday. A Committee of Creditors (CoC) met on Saturday to discuss the revised bids of state-owned NBCC and Suraksha group for acquiring Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process. This is the fourth round of bidding in the matter of Jaypee Infratech, which went into insolvency in August 2017. According to sources, lenders asked Suraksha group to offer more land under the land-debt swap deal as against the current offer of about 2,050 acres in Noida and Greater Noida. Suraksha group was also told to specify how it will settle the dues of dissenting financial creditors, they added. Homebuyers demanded that Suraksha group should reduce the timeline for giving possession of their flats, sources said.

Last week, NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha group submitted their revised bids to acquire Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process, as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The resolution plans were submitted to Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain.

Last month, the Supreme Court remitted to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) the issue of approval of resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), saying no new expression of interest would be entertained for taking over the firm and only NBCC and Suraksha Realty could file revised proposals. The apex court also directed to extend the resolution process by 45 days. In the last meeting of the CoC which was held on April 12, NBCC, which has proposed to offer 1,526 acre of land to lenders, was asked to give the break-up and locations where these land parcels are situated at Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Lenders had also asked the NBCC to take the government's approval as well as the fair trade regulator nod on the bid.In the current round of bidding process, NBCC and Suraksha have made some changes in their revised plans in view of the apex court direction to return Rs 750 crore with accrued interest to Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the promoter group of Jaypee Infratech, after reconciliation of accounts between JAL and JIL.

NBCC has offered 1,526 acres of land to lenders under a land-debt swap deal and Rs 10 crore as equity contribution.On Yamuna Expressway, NBCC proposed to offer 82 per cent equity in the road asset to lenders and it will retain 18 per cent share.In the 2019 bid, it has proposed 100 per cent transfer of highway.

Suraksha has offered 2,040 acres to lenders worth Rs 7,500 crore. It will also infuse Rs 250 crore as equity in two tranches for construction. In March last year, the NBCC got approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to acquire Jaypee Infratech. Homebuyers' claims amounting to Rs 13,364 crore and lenders' claims worth Rs 9,783 crore were admitted last year.The order was however challenged in the appellate tribunal NCLAT and later in the Supreme Court. Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. Anuj Jain was appointed as the IRP to conduct the insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company. In the first round of insolvency proceeding, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshadweep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June 2019. The matter then reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court.On November 6, 2019, the Supreme Court directed the completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and ordered that the revised resolution plan to be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty. In December 2019, the CoC comprising 13 banks and around 21,000 homebuyers, approved the resolution plan of NBCC with 97.36 per cent vote in favour in the third round of the bidding process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; MLS says Inter Miami violated budget rules to sinh Matuidi and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...

COVID continues to rage in Bengal:7,713 new cases,34 fresh deaths

West Bengal, which is witnessing assembly election, on Saturday registered its highest single- day spike of 7,713 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,51,508, bulletin released by the state health department said.The death toll rose to ...

PM reviews COVID-19 surge, calls for utilising all private, public facilities to ramp up vaccine production

As the daily COVID-19 cases surged to a staggering record-high level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight this pandemic and called for utilising the ent...

New curbs imposed in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala

With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.According to a government order on Saturday, details of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021