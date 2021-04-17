Vijat Kumar bids adieu to NCDEX on completion of term

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said Vijay Kumar bid adieu to the exchange on Saturday following completion of his extended term as the Managing Director and CEO.

After his completion of the stipulated three years tenure, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had given Kumar an extension of three months in January this year, NCDEX said in a statement.

During Kumar's tenure, the Exchange launched Options in Goods contracts, Index and Index based products among others.

Under his leadership, NCDEX also upgraded its trading system and trading front-end to enhance trading experience.

The appointment of the new Managing Director and CEO of the Exchange, as per the regulatory guidelines, is underway, and the related announcements will be made in due course of time, the statement added.

