Left Menu

Swiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Tribune - Bloomberg, NYT

Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has decided to drop out of a group that was bidding for Tribune Publishing Co, the New York Times https://nyti.ms/3mVTnyG and Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3dpvHji reported on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 01:19 IST
Swiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Tribune - Bloomberg, NYT

Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has decided to drop out of a group that was bidding for Tribune Publishing Co, the New York Times https://nyti.ms/3mVTnyG and Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3dpvHji reported on Saturday. The decision was made in recent days after Wyss' associates examined the Tribune's finances as part of a due diligence process, according to the NYT report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.

Wyss had come to believe it would be difficult for him to realize his ambition of transforming The Chicago Tribune, the paper he was most interested in, into a national publication, the New York Times said. Earlier this month, Tribune Publishing received a $680 million takeover offer from Newslight LLC, a bid that trumped an earlier proposal from hedge fund Alden Global Capital for the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.

Tribune said in a statement on April 5 that its board had determined that the $18.50 per share proposal from Newslight, jointly owned by Choice Hotels International Inc Chairman Stewart Bainum and Wyss, was superior to Alden's bid. Bainum has also done due diligence on the deal and remains committed to a bid, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a source.

The Bloomberg report added that Bainum is exploring alternative partnerships and financing, and has received inquiries in recent weeks from potential investors. Tribune Publishing did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea are closing the gap with City, says Tuchel after win

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his side were closing the gap with Manchester City and their benchmark coach Pep Guardiola after the Londoners 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday.The victory for the Blues -- Tuchels first over Guardiola ...

Mayor claims 'more COVID deaths' took place than reported by Delhi govt

More deaths from COVID-19 took place on Friday according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures reported by the city government, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday.According to the official data shared by the health depar...

Nagaland reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Nagaland on Saturday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases virus, raising the tally to 12,536, a health department official said.32 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 23, Mokokchung- 4, Kohima- 3, Phek- 2, Health Minister S Pangnyu Ph...

Libya welcomes UN decision to deploy cease-fire monitors

Libyas transitional government on Saturday welcomed a UN Security Council decision to deploy international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire in the conflict-stricken country.The Government of National Unity also urged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021