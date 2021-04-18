Left Menu

Steel prices may take 2 yrs to cool down: JSPL MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:44 IST
Steel prices may take 2 yrs to cool down: JSPL MD
During the current financial year, the demand for steel in India is also expected to exceed the production numbers, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Managing Director V R Sharma told PTI. Image Credit: ANI

Steel prices might take at least two years to cool down as its demand is consistently increasing, a top industry excecutive said.

During the current financial year, the demand for steel in India is also expected to exceed the production numbers, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Managing Director V R Sharma told PTI.

While the demand in the financial year 2021-22 will be in the range of 140-150 million tonnes (MT), the country's production is expected to be somewhere around 125 MT, he said.

When asked about an estimated time for the steel prices to cool down, he said, ''It (prices) will take around two years (to ease), because of the demand.'' While hot-rolled coil (HRC) in India is trading at around Rs 58,000 per tonne in April, the international steel prices are hovering around USD 735-740 per tonne since April 1, 2021.

Both domestic, as well as international prices, are 50 per cent higher compared to a year-ago period.

He also said most of the countries, including India, have announced stimulus packages. Because of this, the consumption has increased; and until the stimulus packages are exhausted, these prices will not come down.

On steel demand, Sharma said in the calendar year 2020, the entire world has seen a slump except for China which recorded a growth of 6-7 per cent.

While the Indian steel industry recorded negative growth of 10 per cent at 99 million tonnes (MT).

''The all-India data is yet to come. But, in my view, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, we are at a level of minus 4 per cent...we have made around 104 MT of steel against expectations of 112 MT. However, these are the rough observations,'' he said.

In the current financial year 2021-22, the demand for steel will remain high. This year, domestic demand will be at 140-150 MT, while the production is expected to be somewhere around 125 MT.

''This year, that should be the highest production ever. The demand for steel will be more than the production of steel for sure,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...

Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP

The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police of questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patient...

COVID positivity rate doubles to 16.69% in 12 days: Govt

The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 per cent in the past month, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.India reported a record...

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021