Samsung aims to grow over twofold in monitor market

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung aims to grow over twofold in the computer monitor market, and expects to become the leading player in its premium segment (27 inches and above), said a senior company official.

The company is focusing towards the premium end of the segment and strengthening its product portfolio, where it expects the contribution to be double to 40 per cent this year from 20 per cent of the last year, said Samsung India Vice-President (Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business) Puneet Sethi.

Samsung, which last week introduced a new range of 'Do-It-All' smart monitors with inbuilt apps allowing users to multitask, expects it to be an ideal product for the people working remotely under the work-from-home culture.

''In 2021, we expect to grow 140 per cent in overall monitors and 150 per cent in the premium segment,'' Sethi told PTI.

Last year, Samsung had 60 per cent overall growth into the monitors and 40 per cent in the premium monitors segment.

Samsung competes with players like Dell and HP in the premium segment.

''We are focused towards the premium end of the market and we wish to become No. 1 this year,'' said Sethi.

He added that this year, ''we have introduced smart monitors and even in the recent past introduced gaming odyssey series, which is also into the premium segment''.

The overall monitor market in India is estimated to be around USD 500 million in which premium monitor market is around USD 200 million, Sethi added.

''The share of the premium monitor is growing further as a big shift is happening towards the larger size,'' he added.

The company has already introduced this monitor to the US and European markets and has now also introduced it here in India.

''We have a lot of high expectation from this,'' he said adding that ''we all are working under challenging times from home''. This one display allows you to do several things and people does not require to have multiple devices and display, he also said.

'Do-It-All' screen lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps, remotely connect with their office PC and also edit documents using Microsoft 365.

''The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centred activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multitask seamlessly,'' said Sethi.

