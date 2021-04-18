Left Menu

India's Pay-TV industry to reach $12.3 bn revenue by 2025, says report 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:46 IST
India's Pay-TV industry to reach $12.3 bn revenue by 2025, says report 

The pay-TV industry in India will have a growth of 7 per cent and reach to total revenue of USD 12.3 billion (approx Rs 91,684 crore) by 2025, said a report. Besides, by 2025 over 96 per cent of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report from advisory and consulting services provider Media Partners Asia (MPA).

It also estimates India’s active Direct-to-home subscription will expand from 5.8 crore homes in 2020 to more than 6.8 crore homes in 2025.

“Meanwhile, cable’s share of pay-TV subscribers will decline from 54 per cent in 2020 to 46 per cent by 2025 while IPTV will pick up a small share after rolling out later in 2021,” it said. A subscription to a television service from a cable, satellite or telephone company is defined under pay-TV. This excludes Internet-based streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.

Meanwhile, it also added that the regulations from the sectoral regulator TRAI” continue to limit investment” in pay-TV content, impacting ARPU growth and distribution upside According to MPA, total pay-TV industry revenue, including subscription and advertising, declined 10 per cent Y/Y in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion as the economic downturn post-COVID eroded advertising.

''The recommencing of fresh content and live sports together with improvements in consumer and economic sentiment will lead to a sharp recovery in 2021,'' it added.

After a 25 per cent contraction in 2020, pay-TV advertising will grow at 12 per cent CAGR over 2020-25.

During 2020, pay-TV broadcasters generated USD4.4 billion. in total revenue (62 per cent from advertising and 38 per cent from subscription), down 17 per cent Y/Y.

''A sharp recovery is expected over the next two years with the channel business; advertising will primarily drive this expansion,'' it added. PTI KRH MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Quartararo secures back-to-back wins

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months...

Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Authorities in Wisconsin pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter i...

U'khand: 20 patients escape from COVID care centre

Hoodwinking the authorities, 20 patients escaped from a COVID care centre at Narendra Nagar here, officials said here on Sunday.The matter came to light when doctors visited the wards at the centres on Saturday night for a regular check-up,...

Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

A decision on whether to resume the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBSs Face the Nation on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a resumption in some form....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021