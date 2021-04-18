Left Menu

Several people hurt after train derails in Egypt

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:59 IST
Several people were hurt in Egypt after eight train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province north of Cairo on Sunday, the province's verified page on Facebook said. Twenty ambulances rushed to the site, it said.

Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident. Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

