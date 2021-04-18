Left Menu

Blinc to invest Rs 100 crore in 6 start-ups

We will focus on investing in financial and education technology companies, Ratanpal said.This is the second corpus that Blinc Invest has announced which it plans to invest in only a total of six start-ups.We have had more than 5 times return on investment under Blinc portfolio 1, which we invested from our balance sheet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST
Blinc to invest Rs 100 crore in 6 start-ups

Venture capital firm Blinc Invest expects to operationalise a Rs 100-crore Sebi-approved fund which it plans to invest in six start-ups in the next 2-3 years.

The firm has approached Sebi for the approval of the fund and raised Rs 30 crore in funding, Blinc founder and Managing Director Amit Ratanpal told PTI.

''We have closed raising of Rs 30 crore and expect to operationalise the entire Rs 100 crore in next 6-7 months. We will focus on investing in financial and education technology companies,'' Ratanpal said.

This is the second corpus that Blinc Invest has announced which it plans to invest in only a total of six start-ups.

''We have had more than 5 times return on investment under Blinc portfolio 1, which we invested from our balance sheet. We are about to exit from the fourth and last venture with 7-8 times return in which we invested under Blinc 1.

''Under Blinc 2, we will keep our portfolio focussed towards fintech and edutech companies. We will invest in 5-7 companies, ideally six companies in the next 2-3 years,'' Ratanpal said.

Blinc will invest Rs 100 crore in start-ups that have revenue of at least Rs 1-2 crore, and its product is operational.

Ratanpal said Blinc 2 has already received commitments for over Rs 30 crore from investors.

''We are also looking at digital and neo banks. We are closely watching development in this space,'' Ratanpal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, April 18 Variety.com - Godzilla vs. Kong remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another 7.7 million, boosting its North American tally t...

Kerala girl death: 'Missing' father held in Karnataka

The police have taken into custody the missing father of a minor girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances here last month.Sanu Mohan was caught in Karnataka, nearly a month after he allegedly went missing, police said on Sund...

Students' struggles pushed Peru teacher to run for president

As schools across Peru closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pedro Castillo tried to find a way to keep classes going for his 20 fifth- and sixth-grade students. But in his impoverished rural community deep in the Andes, his efforts were ...

Link claiming to change Whatsapp in Pink is a virus, can hack mobile phone: Cyber experts

Cyber experts have warned users from falling into the prey of a virus link which claims to turn Whatsapp in pink colour and comes with new features.According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021