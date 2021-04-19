Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 (PTI): With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.

The company has started delivery of its vehicles.

Along with test-rides, the customers can learn about the features of the vehicle and purchase models - 450X and Ather 450 Plus - at the centre named Ather Space, a press release said on Monday.

Ather Space would open in May in association with Rajdurai's E-Vehicle Pvt Ltd, the release said.

Ather Energy has already set up five fast-charging points called Ather Grid.

The charging points are located across key hot spots in Coimbatore and would install more such charging points in the coming months, it said.

For this, the company is looking to partner with progressive hosts, including cafs, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, kerb range anxiety, and ease the adaption of electric vehicles here.

More than 120 public fast-charging points by Ather Energy are up across more than 17 cities in the country, the release said.

The Ather 450X would be available at the experience centre and the vehicle is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp.

Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the choice to navigate through city traffic.

The model would charge 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category, the release said.

Under the buyback program, customers would get Rs 85,000 as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of three years.

The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is Rs 1,61,426 and Ather 450 Plus Rs 1,42,416 in Coimbatore, the release added.

PTI NVM NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)