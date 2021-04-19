Left Menu

Second Covid wave impacting two-wheeler sales harder: Report

The second Covid wave has impacted the two-wheeler markets harder than the earlier one with sales declining by 30-50 per cent so far in April despite a mini festive season during the month, according to a report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:12 IST
Second Covid wave impacting two-wheeler sales harder: Report

The second Covid wave has impacted the two-wheeler markets harder than the earlier one with sales declining by 30-50 per cent so far in April despite a mini festive season during the month, according to a report. Smaller cities are seeing the impact of the second wave (unlike the first wave), amid the cases reported in the second week of April surpassing the peak of September last year, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its report. Gudi Padwa, which is a major festival of Maharashtra, fell on April 13 while the 9-day fasting period Navrarati commenced from the same day last week, among other festivals. Festive periods like Navratri and Gudi-Padwa account for a fair share of annual vehicle sales across the country, as per the report. Noting that the month-to-date (MTD) saw significant decline in demand in two-wheeler retail sales, the report said that if demand fails to recover amid the mini festive season and wedding season, demand recovery may be deferred up to October, which is main festive season. Dealers commenced April with high inventory owing to factors such as the year-end push and high sales expectations from the festive and wedding season (northern and central India) and also rural demand from the rabi harvest, it said. However, according to the report, sales were much lower from the festive season and the rabi harvest with expected two-wheeler demand recovery during this period is yet to play out and is much lower than normal.

According to Motilal Oswal, inventory at some of the major two-wheeler manufacturers was manageable at the start of the month, with a supporting number of inquiries and bookings. However, dealers saw a significant increase in cancellations with the rise in Covid cases. Maharashtra dealers on Gudi Padwa posted just 50 per cent of expected sales. UP retails were also impacted by the ongoing Panchayat elections, it stated. Stating that unlike the first wave, the second wave would see limited benefit from pent-up demand, the report said, as per dealers, after the first lockdown, sales were driven by pent-up demand on account of the wedding season along with rabi harvest as well as non-availability of public transport. Demand was further supported by cash in the market as well as a very low number of cases. However, people have lesser savings amid the second wave as a consequence of a slow economic activity in the current fiscal coupled with minimal cash inflow from migrant relatives and high medical bills. Therefore, at the current rate of increase in Covid cases, recovery is expected to be more back-ended, it said. On the wholesales side, while FY21 wholesales were down 12 per cent, retail registrations were down 32 per cent. This implies 23 per cent of wholesalers were used to stock up on inventory post the BS6 transition, which is not likely to be the case this time around, as per the report. It also said that since April 2020, OEMs are gradually taking price hikes post the BS6 launch to cover the increase in commodity prices as well as recover contribution margins on cost inflation. The two-wheeler OEMs took a price hike of 5–8 per cent up to April this year (since April 2020). This is adding to the hyper cost inflation of around 25 per cent seen in 2Ws over April'2018– April 2020, which has also served as a deterrent, according to the report. PTI IAS MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

The dollar slumped to a six-week low against major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields near their lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary. The dollar ...

Kerala to continue SSLC, Plus Two exams despite COVID-19 surge

Despite concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to proceed with the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the state, adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures.The gene...

HC says insurance firms liable to give effect to Mental Healthcare Act from 2018

The Delhi High Court Monday held that all insurance companies are liable to give effect to the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 in their policies from the time it came into force in 2018 and any delay in doing so would be contrary to the letter a...

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmarks largest lender. Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021