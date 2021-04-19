Left Menu

Wardwizard to start deliveries of Joy e-bikes in ongoing quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:19 IST
Wardwizard to start deliveries of Joy e-bikes in ongoing quarter

Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Monday said it will start deliveries of its electric bikes under Joy e-bike range with prices starting at Rs 2.29 lakh in the ongoing quarter. The product line of Joy e-bike consists of four high-speed e-bikes -- Skyline priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, Hurricane (Rs 2.33 lakh), Thunderbolt (Rs 2.33 lakh) and Beast (Rs 2.42 lakh), the company said in a statement.

Bookings for these electric bikes have started and deliveries will begin within this quarter, it added.

''Since our OEM plant (in Vadodara) came up, we have been receiving a lot of inquiries and interests for the price, test drives, and point of sale of these bikes. We are happy to see the response...'' Wardwizard Group President, International Sales Ravi Nambiar said.

In 2019, the company had introduced low speed e-scooters, including Wolf, Glob, Monster, followed by high-performance offering, E-Monster last year. Earlier this year, it had announced plans to launch the Joy e-bike range.

The company said it has presence in over 25 major cities in India, while it has also established international presence by launching in Africa.

