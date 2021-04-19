Left Menu

Maha CM may decide on strict lockdown in next 2 days: minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next two days as the present restrictions are not yielding the desired results to curb COVID-19, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister also said the state government will study the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government before taking any decision.

''The ongoing curfew is not helping (in containing the spread of COVID-19) in the way it was expected. A decision is expected in connection with a strict lockdown in a day or two.

The chief minister will take a call after consulting others,'' he said.

Wadettiwar claimed that traders and shopkeepers had earlier opposed the imposition of a lockdown, but now they are in favour of such a measure.

The minister said his department is studying the Delhi lockdown.

''We will take information on how trains and essential services are allowed there (in Delhi) before arriving at any decision,'' he added.

The Maharashtra government had imposed 15-day-long ''lockdown-like'' restrictions from April 14 to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

In his address via social media to the people of the state on April 13 night, Thackeray announced the sweeping restrictions, curtailing the movement of people and non-essential activities.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Thackeray had said, but refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

These curbs are in addition to the weekend lockdowns and other restrictions which will remain in force till April 30 under its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

