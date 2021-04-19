APM Terminals Pipavav announces new weekly service from its port to Jebel Ali

APM Terminals Pipavav on Monday announced a new weekly service PIC2 from its port to Jebel Ali, marking seamless connectivity to the Dubai's commercial port and business hub. The new service is scheduled to reach Pipavav on every Wednesday through the ports of Jebel Ali, Kandla, Chennai, Tuticorin and Cochin, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a release. ''This is another step-in course to enhance our connectivity. Marking this milestone, we will be able to cater to more markets and ensure faster, efficient and safe transit of cargos. We are happy to have PIC2 and we are confident that with our current infrastructure and skilled manpower, we will be able to operate this service in the most efficient manner, thereby ensuring efficient service to exporters and importers,'' said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sorensen.

The cargoes that will be carried for import and export will include agricultural products, scrap material, bitumen, B.Meat, white goods, among others, the private port operator said in the release. ''We are delighted to partner with APM Terminals Pipavav in our weekly service. We believe that the port Pipavav with its excellent connectivity to the hinterland will be able to cater to the export-import customers competently. ''We are certain that our customers will be able to benefit immensely through service offering of APM Terminals Pipavav and their quality infrastructure. This will be a mutually beneficial covenant towards marking greater business relations,'' said Ashish Chauhan, Chief Operating Officer, Shreyas Shipping.

