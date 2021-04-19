Left Menu

EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

Negotiators are working on steps both sides must take, on sanctions and nuclear activities, to return to full compliance. The deal was intended by the six global powers to make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:36 IST
EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.

The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace. "I think that there is real good will among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

"I think that both parties are really interested in reaching an agreement, and they have been moving from general to more focused issues, which are clearly, on one side sanction-lifting, and on the other side, nuclear implementation issues." The second round of talks began last Thursday in the basement of a luxury hotel in Vienna. The United States is not present as Iran has declined face-to-face negotiation, but EU officials are carrying out shuttle diplomacy with a U.S. delegation based at another hotel across the road.

Borrell said that his political director Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, had gone back to Vienna after returning to Brussels on Friday. Iran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to the U.S. withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran under former U.S. President Donald Trump. Negotiators are working on steps both sides must take, on sanctions and nuclear activities, to return to full compliance.

The deal was intended by the six global powers to make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran says it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would, and that its nuclear activity has only civilian aims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquor makers seek home delivery of booze after long queues outside alcohol shops in Delhi

Liquor manufacturers on Monday asked the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages as tipplers thronged liquor shops forming serpentine queues ahead of the six-day lockdown beginning this evening in the wake of the seco...

Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

Britain is adding India to its travel red-list after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. Weve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the R...

Huawei may have listened in phone calls on Dutch mobile network

Chinese telecoms equipment supplier Huawei was able to monitor all the phone conversations made through the Netherlandss largest mobile network, reported Dutch News citing Dutch newspaper Volkskrant. Huwaei was able to listen in to conversa...

J-K: Pole directs removal of encroachments, along banks of Dal Lake

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday directed the removal of all encroachments, including illegal barbeque stalls, along the banks of the Dal Lake here.Chairing a meeting of officers to review the preservation of the D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021