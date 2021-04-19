North West Premier meets Sun City to pursue PPP for repositioning resort

North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, recently met with the management of Sun City in Rustenburg to pursue a public-private partnership aimed at taking the resort to greater heights.

The Premier was accompanied by Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi and Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism Acting Head, Sarah Manone.

Representatives from the Presidency and National Department of Tourism joined the team virtually.

According to the provincial government, the meeting looked at ways to expand the resort and improve the different infrastructure to unlock a massive tourism boom at the resort, which is deemed a key tourism asset in the country.

Sun City is one of the establishments hit hard by COVID-19, as government-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

"The resort presented plans to expand the establishment, which included a new hotel to attract more sports, conferencing, arts and cultural activities and leisure, among others.

Speaking during the meeting, Sun International General Executive Office, Anthony Leeming, indicated that the resort is a massive asset that requires a huge investment in infrastructure through collaboration across different industries to secure the ability to stimulate tourism activities and create much-needed jobs in the sector.

"Getting Sun City to work better will help the province," said Leeming.

Sun City's Chief Operations Officer, Graham Woods, highlighted the importance of the support from the government for the growth and sustainability of the resort.

He said road infrastructure is crucial, especially on the maintenance and upgrade of roads around the resort and Pilanesburg National Park, and the renovation of Pilanesburg Airport.

Woods called for support in the sports campus to assist in marketing and bidding of massive events and pleaded with the government to contribute to fighting illegal gambling, which affects their business.

Mokgoro has committed to champion the process. "This is a very important initiative. We're talking about the economy of a region. The Office of the Premier will take care of ensuring that all key departments are on board."

All parties agreed to formulate an action plan with deliverables to kick-start the partnership.

A follow-up meeting to monitor progress will be convened soon to achieve the envisaged vision of a tourism boom at the resort to the benefit of the surrounding areas and the province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)