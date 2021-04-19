Left Menu

Australian envoy announces grant under India-Australia initiative for Indo-Pacific

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:03 IST
Australian envoy announces grant under India-Australia initiative for Indo-Pacific

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell AO on Monday announced Rs 8.12 crore grant under an India-Australia initiative to support efforts towards a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The Australian high commission said O'Farrell launched the Australia-India Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Partnership (AIIPOIP) programme for the Indo-Pacific region.

''This AUD 1.4 million (Rs 8.12 crore) grant programme is a practical initiative to advance Australia and India's shared vision for the Indo-Pacific,'' O'Farrell said.

''Through this programme, we are seeking new proposals on how Australia, India and other regional partners can advance our shared maritime objectives,'' he added.

The high commission said the AIIPOIP grants programme will help deliver practical outcomes under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Australia is proud to be co-leading with India the marine ecology pillar of the IPOI,'' O'Farrell said.

At the East Asia summit in Bangkok in 2019, Prime Minister Modi proposed setting up of the IPOI to conserve and sustainably use the maritime domain and to make meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain.

The high commission said the first phase of the multi-year grant programme will encourage proposals from Australian and Indian stakeholders to share expertise and resources, complementing the work under existing regional mechanisms such as ASEAN, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and the Pacific Islands Forum.

''AIIPOIP is an outcome of the Australia-India Joint Declaration on a shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, signed by Australia's Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June 2020, as part of the Australia-India comprehensive and strategic partnership agreement,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: ICC confident WTC final will go ahead as planned in June in UK

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday said it is confident the World Test Championship WTC final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton in June. This after UK put India to its travel red list on a pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

AAP MLAs detained on way to gherao Punjab CM's residence, released

AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singhs official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.Police force was deplo...

Industry better prepared to deal with lockdowns, says ITC chairman

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on Monday said the industry is better prepared this time to deal with lockdown kind of situations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Speaking at an event organised by AIMA, Puri also said there is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021