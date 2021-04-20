Deccan Health Care ropes in ex-Flipkart executive Satyam Bansal as advisor

Deccan Health Care ropes in ex-Flipkart executive Satyam Bansal as advisorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:27 IST
Deccan Health Care on Tuesday said it has roped in ex-Flipkart executive Satyam Bansal as an advisor to augment its online growth strategies.
Bansal will augment the company's online growth strategies through business tie-ups and alliances, partnerships and joint ventures leveraging his exemplary experience and worldwide network, Deccan Health Care said in a regulatory filing.
Bansal has held a diverse set of roles ranging from an entrepreneurial stint with MIDDS (an education tech company) to leadership roles at Sabre, Retailmenot, Flipkart and Disney Hotstar.
Deccan Health Care Ltd is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, ayurveda and healthcare products.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabre
- Flipkart
- Satyam Bansal
- Disney Hotstar
- MIDDS
- Deccan Health Care
ALSO READ
Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics join hands to accelerate use of EVs in last mile delivery
Flipkart partners with EDEL to accelerate deployment of EVs
Haryana allots 140 acre land to Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia
INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched in India through Flipkart
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group to strengthen logistics, data centre capabilities