Left Menu

Russia set to announce resumption of charter flights to Egypt -report

It (the resumption of flights) will be announced in the near future," Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying. The head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters in February that direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume in March after being suspended for more than five years.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:54 IST
Russia set to announce resumption of charter flights to Egypt -report

Russia will soon announce the resumption of charter flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a foreign ministry official.

Flights to popular Egyptian resorts were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people. "Everything is going according to plan. It (the resumption of flights) will be announced in the near future," Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.

The head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters in February that direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume in March after being suspended for more than five years. An Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been returning Russian holiday makers from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in October 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with Islamic State militants claimed responsibility.

A source told Interfax that the flights could resume in the second half of May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the regions police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A securi...

Vin Diesel set to star in movie adaptation of 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game

Popular toy company Mattels film division recently announced its plans to develop Rock Em Sock Em, the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel. According to Variety, Diesel, whose ...

Sweden reports 16,692 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,692 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 19,105 cases during the corresponding period last we...

Pak govt surrenders before radical Islamist party, announces resolution to expel French envoy

Succumbing to Islamists demands, Pakistans Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday decided to introduce a resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal cases filed against the banned radical Islamist party TLP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021