Left Menu

Tea industry seeks ATM facilities across gardens

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:55 IST
Tea industry seeks ATM facilities across gardens

The tea industry has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to facilitate setting up of ATMs across gardens to facilitate payments to the workers, an industry source said on Tuesday.

At a meeting held here on Tuesday between various stakeholders of the tea industry and the finance minister, Seetharaman was told that setting up of ATMs in the gardens will help the workers to get other government benefits directly transferred to their accounts.

Tea workers have been getting cash payments as wages from their employers so far, secretary general of Indian Tea Association Arijit Raha said.

Raha said, ''The finance minister has been very receptive and said the matter will be looked into and also expedited''.

On payments from Iran for tea export to that country, the industry maintained that since oil is not coming from Iran anymore the INR reserves of the Iranian central bank is low.

Raha said there is a payment problem and tea trade is being hindered.

Earlier India used to pay in INR to Iran for imports of oil from that country and the money used to be kept in the Iranian central bank. Iran used to make payments for its tea imports from India from that money.

Now that there is no oil import from Iran, the fund in the account in the Iranian central bank has fallen. But tea exports to Iran from India continues and there is now a payment problem.

The tea industry also sought facilities like interest convention on capital an d also a special package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the regions police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A securi...

Vin Diesel set to star in movie adaptation of 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game

Popular toy company Mattels film division recently announced its plans to develop Rock Em Sock Em, the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel. According to Variety, Diesel, whose ...

Sweden reports 16,692 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,692 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 19,105 cases during the corresponding period last we...

Pak govt surrenders before radical Islamist party, announces resolution to expel French envoy

Succumbing to Islamists demands, Pakistans Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday decided to introduce a resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal cases filed against the banned radical Islamist party TLP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021