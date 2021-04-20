Left Menu

RBI activity in forex mkt balanced, not accumulating reserves, says secy

We have a steady pattern of reserves holding...So I think the central banks activity in the foreign exchange market has been perfectly balanced and completely legitimate, he told reporters.When asked about the proposal of India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation WTO about temporary waiver of certain provisions related to an agreement on intellectual property rights to deal with Covid-19 pandemic, Wadhawan said that proposal has received widespread support from different members, while some nations have opposed that.The proposal has met with tremendous success and more importantly highlighted the importance of the issue, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:56 IST
RBI activity in forex mkt balanced, not accumulating reserves, says secy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday rejected grounds used by the US treasury department for putting the country on the currency manipulator watchlist, saying the central bank's activities in foreign exchange market were perfectly balanced and it was not accumulating forex reserves.

For the second time since the start of the pandemic, India on Monday figured on the US treasury department's watchlist of currency manipulators. The central bank's dollar purchase at 5 percent of the GDP exceeding the 2 percent threshold was cited as the reason.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said that these watchlists are recent phenomena and it is an intrusion into the policy space of central banks, which ''I personally do not understand its rational or economic logic''.

He said that India's overall forex reserves have been fairly steady, below USD 500-600 billion, and the country is not accumulating reserves like China.

''These are, in my view, very legitimate market-based operations of a central bank. It is a mandate of the central bank to provide stability in the currency, as a result of which the central bank buys and sells foreign currency. Our overall forex reserves have been fairly steady.

''We are not accumulating reserves, which are steadily growing. We have a steady pattern of reserves holding...So I think the central bank's activity in the foreign exchange market has been perfectly balanced and completely legitimate,'' he told reporters.

When asked about the proposal of India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) about temporary waiver of certain provisions related to an agreement on intellectual property rights to deal with Covid-19 pandemic, Wadhawan said that proposal has received ''widespread'' support from different members, while some nations have opposed that.

''The proposal has met with tremendous success and more importantly highlighted the importance of the issue,'' he said. On a question whether the government is planning to waive 10 percent customs duty on Covid vaccines, the secretary said that departments of revenue and pharmaceuticals would take a joint decision on that, but ''I do not have any information on that''.

On oxygen supply in the country, he said although the issues are being coordinated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on war footing and efforts are underway to make supplies available. This is being coordinated on 24x7 basis and the supply position has improved tremendously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the regions police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A securi...

Vin Diesel set to star in movie adaptation of 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game

Popular toy company Mattels film division recently announced its plans to develop Rock Em Sock Em, the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel. According to Variety, Diesel, whose ...

Sweden reports 16,692 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,692 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 19,105 cases during the corresponding period last we...

Pak govt surrenders before radical Islamist party, announces resolution to expel French envoy

Succumbing to Islamists demands, Pakistans Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday decided to introduce a resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal cases filed against the banned radical Islamist party TLP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021