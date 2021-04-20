Left Menu

Canadian startup Clearbanc raises capital at nearly $2 bln valuation

Canadian startup Clearbanc, which provides upfront cash to e-commerce firms to expand the businesses, said on Tuesday it has raised $350 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, bringing its valuation to nearly $2 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:33 IST
Canadian startup Clearbanc raises capital at nearly $2 bln valuation

Canadian startup Clearbanc, which provides upfront cash to e-commerce firms to expand the businesses, said on Tuesday it has raised $350 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, bringing its valuation to nearly $2 billion. As part of the latest round, Clearbanc sold $100 million worth of new shares and raised the remaining amount as debt. The company, which has raised more than $170 million in equity funding to date, said it would rebrand itself as Clearco.

Founded in 2015, Clearbanc invests in online retail startups, though it does not acquire stake in any of these companies or hold any board seats. Clearbanc offers a "pay as you grow" model that allows companies to raise funds from it - in exchange, the Canadian firm collects a fee, which is typically a percentage of the subscription revenue of those companies. Clearbanc has invested in more than 4,000 companies, according to its website.

The Toronto-based startup recently launched another funding service for software-as-a-service (Saas) firms. "This kind of financing allows companies to raise more capital and still be private, where they can continue building their businesses," Jacqueline Reses, executive chair at Square Financial Services and an investor in Clearbanc said.

Reses also sits on the board of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, which is the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) having raised roughly $4 billion. Last year, Clearbanc expanded into the UK and plans to use the new funding to fuel further buildout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which includes 352 travellers, taking the infection tally in the union territory past 1.50 lakh, officials said here.They said eight more fatalities...

Caixabank plans more than 8,000 job cuts in one of Spain's biggest staff overhauls

Caixabank, which has become Spains largest domestic bank after buying Bankia, is planning to cut nearly a fifth of its workforce and close hundreds of branches in one of the biggest staff overhauls in Spains corporate history.The union at C...

Mamata accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks through gifts abroad

Eds Adding fresh details, adding dropped word in para 8 BhagawangolaSagardighiFarakka WB, Apr 20 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccin...

Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

With stricter restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu amid a sharp spike, guest workers across various sectors fearing further increase in infections and a lockdown have started leaving for their home states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021