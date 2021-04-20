K'taka govt cracks whip against agitating transport employees, over 100 arrested

Cracking the whip against agitating state-owned transport employees who are on strike for the past 14 days over wage related issues, as many as 112 employees have been arrested for damaging buses and 55 under the Karnataka Essential Services Management Act (KESMA).

Bus services remained hit for the 14th day as well though a few buses were seen plying on the roads.

The employees have been on strike since April 7 demanding the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, which the government has turned down.

According to Transport department officials, as many as 51 FIRs have been registered against 231 employees of whom 55 have already been arrested.

Since the strike started, as many as 114 buses have been damaged by the agitating employees.

In this connection, 206 FIRs have been registered against 467 employees of whom 112 have been arrested.

The department has sacked 1,970 employees, suspended 2,941 and given notices to 7,666 to return to work.

The KSRTC has revoked the suspension of 56 employees.

By the end of the day, the Transport department managed to operate 7,719 buses in the state including 1,525 in Bengaluru.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

