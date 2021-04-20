Sirona Hygiene raises $3mn in funding from NB Ventures, IAN Fund

Feminine hygiene product company Sirona Hygiene on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million in funding from NB Ventures and IAN Fund.

With this, the total funding raised by the company stands at USD 3.5 million.

The funding will be used to expand business along with a focus on R&D and product innovation, a statement said.

Deep Bajaj, co-founder of Sirona, said the company is committed to solving the unaddressed intimate and menstrual hygiene issues faced by women with its products.

''We are thankful to NB Ventures, Dubai, and IAN Fund for believing in our mission to break the taboo around feminine hygiene issues...The money raised would be used to strengthen our position in existing channels and expand to newer markets,” he added.

Sirona's product line includes PeeBuddy, feminine pain relief patches, natural coloured pads, oxo degradable sanitary disposal bags, anti-chafing rash cream and menstrual cup kit.

The brand also hosts a number of awareness camps on the importance of menstrual hygiene for the under-privileged women.

Sirona has seen its business growing 100 per cent year-on-year over the past three years. PTI SR SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)