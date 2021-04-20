Left Menu

Night cufew comes into effect in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:13 IST
Night cufew comes into effect in Tamil Nadu
The six hour night curfew announced by the Tamil Nadu government as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, came into effect on Tuesday.

The government had earlier said that during the 10 pm to 4 am curfew, private and public transport, including those by autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed.

Intra-district and inter-state transport is also barred during the night curfew.

Accordingly, state transport buses, besides private ones, will run only during the day.

However, for medical emergencies and to reach railway stations or airport, private vehicles, taxis and autos are allowed to ply.

Hospitals, pharmacies, petrol outlets, continuous process industries and those involved in manufacture of essentials are permitted to work.

Also, essential services like milk distribution and operation of ambulances, cargo and fuel trucks are permitted during the night curfew.

The curfew is being enforced in the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic, with the state reporting over 10,000 cases for the past three days.

Ahead of the curfew, shops and commercial establishments downed shutters by around 9 pm, while many key roads in the city wore a deserted look.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 10,986 cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 10,13,378.

