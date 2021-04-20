Chargebee raises $125 mn, valuation touches $1.4 bn

Enterprise solutions firm Chargebee on Tuesday said it has raised USD 125 million at a valuation of USD 1.4 billion.

In a blog post, Chargebee said it has raised USD 125 million in series G funding at a USD 1.4 billion valuation. ''Our new investor Sapphire Ventures, and existing investors, Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, co-led the round with participation from Steadview Capital,'' it added.

Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital has come on board as an investor and advisor in this round, it said.

The blog noted that 18,000 customers across 160 countries run their subscription revenue operations on Chargebee.

''The last few years, and 2020 particularly, have fundamentally redefined the expectations from a subscription billing system. ..Pegged to grow at 14 per cent CAGR, Subscription Billing has come of age, and we are happy to find ourselves right at the helm of it,'' the company said. The fund will be deployed towards R&D and scaling presence across the globe, it said.

