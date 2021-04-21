Egypt's Sunday train accident killed 23, says public prosecutor
Egypt's public prosecutor office on Tuesday said that a train derailing north of Cairo on Sunday had left 23 people dead and 139 injured. The public prosecutor on Tuesday ordered the detention of 23 people, including the train driver and other railway workers and officials, the statement said. The cause of the accident is unclear and prosecutors are investigating whether there was negligence involved.Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-04-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 03:15 IST
Egypt's public prosecutor office on Tuesday said that a train derailing north of Cairo on Sunday had left 23 people dead and 139 injured. The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1:54 p.m. (1154 GMT), about 40 kms (25 miles) north of the capital, Egyptian National Railways said.
Authorities had initially said that 11 people were killed and 98 injured. The public prosecutor on Tuesday ordered the detention of 23 people, including the train driver and other railway workers and officials, the statement said.
The cause of the accident is unclear and prosecutors are investigating whether there was negligence involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Cairo
- Nile Delta
- Mansoura
ALSO READ
Egypt seeks settlement out of court for Suez Canal blockage
Egypt says latest round of talks over Ethiopia dam fail
AfDB approves €145million loan to upgrade Egypt's railway system
Egypt says dam talks with Ethiopia and Sudan made no progress
'All options open': Egypt warns Ethiopia amid dam deadlock