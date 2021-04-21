Altum Credo selects KloudLearn to power its enterprise training

Left Menu

KloudLearn, a leading innovator in Learning Management Software today announced that Altum Credo, a Pune-based pioneer in Tech-driven Affordable-housing Finance, has selected KloudLearn to power its Enterprise Learning, Training and Development and Organizational Effectiveness.

ANI | El Dorado Hills (California) | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:32 IST
KloudLearn. Image Credit: ANI

El Dorado Hills (California) [United States]/Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KloudLearn, a leading innovator in Learning Management Software today announced that Altum Credo, a Pune-based pioneer in Tech-driven Affordable-housing Finance, has selected KloudLearn to power its Enterprise Learning, Training and Development and Organizational Effectiveness. With advanced learning management features such as Gamification, Social Learning, Blended Learning, and a built-in Content Library, KloudLearn is geared towards the next generation of employees; digital natives who learn best through a hands-on interactive multimedia platform.

Additionally, KloudLearn will also allow Altum Credo to certify its employees, and track training progress with its powerful reporting and analytics feature. KloudLearn combines traditional LMS functions with LXP (Learning Experience) features to deliver a NextGen Learning experience. Altum Credo Home Finance (ACHF) is a Housing Finance Company, registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). Altum Credo is headquartered at Pune, Maharashtra, and currently has a pan-India presence.

This Housing Finance company caters to the home finance needs of first-time homebuyers in smaller towns and cities in Semi-Urban and Rural areas of India and who have limited access to Long Term Finance. This Company has the vision to provide best in class personalized service at affordable cost with key thrust on "Convenience, Relevance & Simplicity''. "We believe in technology and business convergence to provide maximum automation and maintain the highest standards in service. As an organization, we have been at the forefront of building our human capital and we will continue to give opportunities to our employees, to improve their skill sets, and achieve their professional goals. Based on our comprehensive evaluation we found KloudLearn to be the best modern, NextGen LMS platform. We are very excited to be partnering with KloudLearn in our goal to empower our employees with the best Learning and Knowledge Management capabilities" said, Vinod Bharne, Vinod Bharn Vice President Human Resources at Altum Credo Home Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Altum Credo Home Finance (ACHF) will use the KloudLearn LMS to enhance its business performance by offering its workforce a personalized and engaging Training experience with: Content Library: KloudLearn's built-in content library will give Altum Credo's employees access to over 200,000 training assets that cover a diverse range of topics such as Compliance Training, Management Training, Sales Training, and more. These high-quality training courses also have interactive quizzes and video-based lessons that improve learner engagement and knowledge retention.

* Course Authoring: KloudLearn's rich content authoring tools will help the Altum Credo Home Finance team to create custom in-house training courses and deliver product, sales, and service training. * Gamification & Social Learning: KloudLearn's gamification module will assist Altum Credo Home Finance reward learner progress with custom certificates to validate completion of Training courses and compliance scenarios. KloudLearn's built-in group feed will help promote social learning, training collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

* Reporting and Analytics: The analytics and reporting feature in KloudLearn will enable Learning and Development Administrators to effectively track learner performance and progress across training courses. Custom reports can be generated with ease and can be used to track key training metrics across the organization. "We feel privileged that a visionary organization like Altum Credo has chosen to partner with KloudLearn. We are very excited to provide them with our world class Autonomous Learning platform and partner with them to support their Learning, Training and Organizational Development goals" said Prashant Hariharan, Director of Marketing, KloudLearn.

KloudLearn is delivered in a SAAS (Software As A Service) to clients globally. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

