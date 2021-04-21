Left Menu

HCL Infosystems names Alok Sahu as CFO; to succeed Kapil Kapur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:28 IST
HCL Infosystems names Alok Sahu as CFO; to succeed Kapil Kapur

HCL Infosystems on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Kapil Kapur has resigned from the company.

The company's Board of Directors has named Alok Sahu to succeed Kapur for the position of CFO with effect from June 1, 2021, a regulatory filing said.

''... we submit that Mr Kapil Kapur, CFO of the company has informed the company about his resignation from the said position with the company with effect from the closing hours of May 31, 2021 to pursue other opportunities & interests,'' it said.

Alok Sahu, a chartered accountant by profession, is a finance professional who has over 25 years of experience in spearheading financial and accounting functions, the filing said.

He has been associated with HCL Infosystems since 1995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month - state minister

Greece was to allow restaurants to re-open early next month, state minister George Gerapetritis said on Wednesday.Our intention is to have a coordinated opening of the restaurants after Easter, the minister told Greek state television ERT.G...

K'taka govt sets up war room to monitor supply of oxygen, Remdesivir for COVID treatment

With complaints pouring in regarding shortage and blackmarketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced setting up a War Room.In order to ensure timely sufficient supply of Oxygen and Remdesivir a 24x7 wa...

Covishield comprises over 90 pc of 12.76 cr COVID vaccines administered so far

Covishield, from the OxfordAstraZeneca stable, comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data on Wednesday.Of this, 15 states and union territories have o...

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming device arrives in India

Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, its fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device ever with hands-free and Alexa voice control, in India.The all-new hands-free streaming device is priced at Rs 12,999 and starting today, it i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021