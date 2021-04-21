Left Menu

21-04-2021
Govt should consult trade and industrial bodies with regard
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Welcoming the announcement of night curfew as part of measures to control Covid-19, the local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday suggested that the government consult trade and industrial bodies before taking any steps towards economic activities of the country.

The imposition of night restrictions and lockdown on Sundays across Tamil Nadu from April 20 will certainly yield expected results and control the spread of the virus, Chamber President C Balasubramanian said in a statement.

Noting that free movement of trucks in containment zones and lockdown areas were necessary throughout 24 hours for the economic activities in this crucial period, he said all types of manufacturing activities should be allowed.

Considering the impact on the economy, Balasubramanian requested and suggested consulting trade and industrial bodies before taking any major steps in this connection.

