Left Menu

Upstox targets 3-4 times growth in customer base in 2021

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Wednesday said it is aiming a customer base of 6-8 million at the end of 2021.This will be almost a 3-4 fold increase from the customer base of over 2 million at the end of December 2020, Upstox said in a statement.Upstox, which was set up in 2009 by Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath, said it registered robust growth in terms of number of clients in last two-three years mainly due to migration of millennials to digital-native trading platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:38 IST
Upstox targets 3-4 times growth in customer base in 2021

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Wednesday said it is aiming a customer base of 6-8 million at the end of 2021.

This will be almost a 3-4 fold increase from the customer base of over 2 million at the end of December 2020, Upstox said in a statement.

Upstox, which was set up in 2009 by Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath, said it registered robust growth in terms of number of clients in last two-three years mainly due to migration of millennials to digital-native trading platforms. The increase in the number of active traders is largely fuelled from Tier-II and Tier-III towns with a vast majority being first time investors. According to Upstox's co-founder Ravi Kumar, the trend has only accelerated in the post-pandemic period, as more individuals and households have been looking for additional sources of income-beyond the traditional instruments.

''The stay-at-home economy is a new experience for all dmographics. It has served as a wake-up call for many millennials to think about investing in the stock market... millennials realized that getting started in the stock market is not that difficult in this digital era,'' he said. Kumar, further, said 85 per cent of Upstox customers carry out daily trades through their mobile devices. The intuitive consumer interface has also helped in bringing housewives among the first time investors in the equity markets. Upstox has logged 5 times growth in account opening by women in 2020, compared to 2019, Kumar pointed out. ''Around 65 per cent of Upstox women customers are first-time investors, and 30 per cent are housewives,” he said. The simplicity of online trading platforms such as Upstox, with a flat-fee structure, simple interface, and hassle-free account-opening process has served as a driving force behind the entry of several first-time demat account holders.

Subramanian, co-founder of Upstox, is confident that this trend will continue, “While we have 3 million customers, currently, our customer growth has been three to four times for the last three years, and we expect the run rate to continue in 2021.” Viswanath, who is one of the founders of the digital brokerage, highlighted that Upstox's chart-sharing, which is among the industry-first features, allows customers to share applied analysis and drawing with their peers with real-time data. The Upstox Pro-web 3.0 allows high-frequency options to traders to view their order and portfolio history along with the scrip details on the charts, without having to go to their portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fans confront relegated Schalke players, eggs thrown

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 awa...

'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

India may be yet more successful at proving itself a robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an alternative to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said ...

Algerian Islamists eye first election win since civil war

Islamist parties in Algeria expect to win parliamentary elections in June and take a major role in government, part of a strategy to gradually build clout within a system long dominated by a secular military that regards them with distrust....

Russia registers 8,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, April 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Over the past day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021