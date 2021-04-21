Left Menu

Automation services provider ActiveCampaign raises $240 mln at $3 bln valuation

The company plans to scale up to 1,000 employees this year. VandeBoom said the business had grown rapidly in the last five years, but going public is "not something that is on top of (my) mind." Founded in 2003, Chicago-based ActiveCampaign is a platform that provides tools for firms to automate processes such as marketing and sales.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:20 IST
Automation services provider ActiveCampaign raises $240 mln at $3 bln valuation

ActiveCampaign, a cloud software platform that provides automation tools, said on Wednesday it had raised $240 million in fresh funding, valuing the company at more than $3 billion.

The company said the Series C funding round was led by investment firm Tiger Global with new investment from Dragoneer, while existing investors including Susquehanna Growth Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners also participated. The latest round brings the total funds raised so far to $360 million, the company said, adding that it plans to use the proceeds to invest in product development and global expansion.

ActiveCampaign had only 15 people in 2016, said Jason VandeBoom, the company's founder and chief executive officer, but now the startup employs more than 850 people and caters to at least 145,000 customers. The company plans to scale up to 1,000 employees this year.

VandeBoom said the business had grown rapidly in the last five years, but going public is "not something that is on top of (my) mind." Founded in 2003, Chicago-based ActiveCampaign is a platform that provides tools for firms to automate processes such as marketing and sales. This includes many human tasks, such as replying to emails.

The company counts Netherlands-based transportation app Sneleentaxi and Party Headphones, which provides silent disco rentals, as its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Govt's failures have turned India from being vaccine leader to vaccine beggar, alleges Cong

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that India has been reduced from being a leader in vaccine production in the world to a vaccine beggar due to the failures of the government.Addressing a press conference, senior spokesperson of the Congres...

Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesias navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters. The German-ma...

Russia targets collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn - Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia to reach collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn and called on Russians to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus.Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens out of a...

Covaxin shows 78 pc efficacy against mild to severe COVID-19: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has shown efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, as per Phase III interim analysis results. The vaccine maker noted that the second inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021